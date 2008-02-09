How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MacBook Pro 2008, The Mock-Up

Here is the new MacBook Pro 2008 in Photoshop mash-up wet dream form. Would we see something like this at the alleged—at least according to the usual rumourologists—special event at the end of February?

It doesn't seem far-fetched to me. MacBook Air aesthetics, with much rounded corners and sightly thinner frame, are both doable and logical. Our guess is that Apple would lose the DVI port in this new generation however, probably replaced by the mini-DVI on the Air. What I like most about it, however, is that it reminds me of the good old Titanium PowerBook G4. We will see how it turns out, if it does at all, but I wouldn't say no to this thin-but-not-so-thin beast. [Spicu]

Note: the Digg badge in this story corresponds to the original article at Spicu.com

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles