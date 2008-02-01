MacBook Air Fully Disassembled

Going a few steps further than we did, iFixit has fully disassembled the MacBook Air. Along the way, they have found quite a few curious findings about its components, from the actual size and weight of the screen to the number of screws used to hold everything together:

• The MacBook Air uses 88 screws. The back panel uses 10.

• It has 16 RAM chips in two columns of 8.

• The multitouch controller is exactly the same as the iPhone and iPod touch (go economies of scale).

• The LCD LED display is 3 millimeters.

• Entire LCD assembly is 465 grams.

• Drive has foam padding and rubber bumpers, like the iPod.

• Drive is the same as the one in the 80GB iPod classic.

• It has a 20mm speaker.

Head to iFixIt for all the shots. [iFixIt]