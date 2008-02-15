Lyle Lanley Sells Futuristic Rail System to Ann Arbor, Detroit

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Update: Unsurprisingly, this is bunk, as confirmed by Ann Arbor officials. But hey, the concept is still… interesting.
Everybody knows that the biggest, most bustling cities in America are Ann Arbor and Detroit, Michigan. You know what they say: "If you can make it in Ann Arbor, you can make it anywhere!" That's why it makes perfect sense that there are plans underway to build an insane futuristic transport system between the two cities.

Dubbed the Interstate Traveler Hydrogen Highway, it's a rail system that combines Maglev, Hydrogen and Solar power to create a zero-emission mode of transportation. In addition to carrying people and vehicles between the cities, it can also distribute "electricity, water, liquid waste, fiber optics, hydrogen, oxygen and other fuels in its course."

And while those circa-1996-quality concept graphics might make you think that this is nothing more than a pipe dream of some grad student with Maya, it's actually going to start being built later this year. Maybe. The website also looks straight out of the 90's, so it's tough to tell if this is a real project or something that's been whipped into "reality" by blogs, but I'm an optimist, so I'm going to go ahead and say that yes, Detroit and Ann Arbor will soon be linked by a futuristic, eco-friendly railway system.

The future is now! [Project Page via New Launches]

