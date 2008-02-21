Logitech's Driving Force GT Wheel For Gran Turismo 5 Prologue Has Force Feedback, Shifter

Logitech's no stranger to racing wheels, but their latest PlayStation 3 wheel looks even fancier than its predecessors. There's a 900 degree lock-to-lock turn, which means you can maneuver it much like an actual wheel on your Toyota Corolla when sledding about the tracks of Nurburgring. There's also a horn, shifter, the standard PS3 controller buttons and measures 11-inches in diameter. Best of all, it's even backward compatible with Gran Turismo 3 and 4 on the PS2 so you won't have to wait until April for the PS3 GT5 Prologue. [Logitech via Crunchgear]