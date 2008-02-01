Livingstones Are Surrealistic Soft Rock Pillows

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

12.jpgThe couple above are about to a) bounce on the soft surface of the Livingstones, pillows with the shape and colours of rocks, b) break six ribs, dislocate a hip, fracture several vertebrae and lose various teeth, c) get some business time, or d) all of the above. Jump and bounce for more pictures, including their whole catalogue of indoor and outdoor models.

The Livingstones come in sizes ranging from 15.5cm to 2 metres, all with the right, natural-looking proportions. I have to admit that I'm tempted to get a few for some casual quality time in the garden, and also that I'm partial to the rocking bed. [Livingstones]

