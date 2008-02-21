LiveSpeakR Makes Your iPhone a Boom Box

The LiveSpeakR is a speaker that fits snugly behind the iPhone—or iPod touch—to provide a much needed sound boost. The speaker is unique because it plugs into the USB port unlike many others made for these devices. It also has RF protection so you won't have to worry about interference from the phone. The speakers work in landscape or portrait mode to match what you are doing, and run on two AAA batteries or an AC adapter. The creators, two early iPhone adopters, anticipate a late summer release for the LiveSpeakR, their first product. Pricing information is not yet available. [LiveSpeakR via TUAW]