LiveSpeakR Makes Your iPhone a Boom Box

The LiveSpeakR is a speaker that fits snugly behind the iPhone—or iPod touch—to provide a much needed sound boost. The speaker is unique because it plugs into the USB port unlike many others made for these devices. It also has RF protection so you won't have to worry about interference from the phone. The speakers work in landscape or portrait mode to match what you are doing, and run on two AAA batteries or an AC adapter. The creators, two early iPhone adopters, anticipate a late summer release for the LiveSpeakR, their first product. Pricing information is not yet available. [LiveSpeakR via TUAW]

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

