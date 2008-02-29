Limited Edition Jawbone Headsets Look Incredible

The default Aliph Jawbone Bluetooth headsets already look quite stylish for a Bluetooth headset, but these Yves Behar-created limited edition sets beat his originals by quite a bit. The white, brown and black headsets are smooth, unlike the pock-marked original design, and represent trash talk, sweet talk and dirty talk, respectively. We can't quite make out what the picture for sweet talk is supposed to be, but the dirty and trash talk are obvious. If we didn't already own a Jawbone for our in-the-car conversations, we'd nab one of these ASAP. [Fuse Project via Josh Spear via Yanko]