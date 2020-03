Louvered shutters may not be everyone's idea of a great time, but Damian Savio's spangly, light-up version sure is mine. The 23-year-old industrial design student designed them for his final-year show at the University of Western Sydney. Using OLEDs and advance transparent Photovoltaic Nanoscale technology, the Lightway shutters allow the sunlight in during the day, while storing energy in solar cells to power the crazy lights at nighttime. Suddenly I feel like I want to party.

[Swongled]