How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Lightning Review: Olinari Silver USB Dog Tags

The Gadget: Sterling Silver USB dog tags that hold a Sony Micro Vault USB drive inside, which lets you carry around USB storage without burdening your pockets with another gadget.

The Price: US$349 (US$319 if you don't want the 2GB Micro Vault)

olinari2.jpgThe Verdict: Useful, but it's too expensive. Although it's very convenient being able to carry around a 2 or 4GB USB stick for data without having to keep it in our pockets (already crowded by an iPhone, wallet and keys), Mark Wilson says it makes us look douchey when worn on the outside of our shirts. More douchey than normal, that is. In it goes.

The Olinari guys said that the sterling silver is actually a small part of the price, and that assembling and crafting the two pieces (which are soldered together) is what made it so expensive when produced on their small scale. That said, Olinari actually has a new version coming soon that's more affordable, customisable and will store different types of flash memory (not just Sony's Micro Vault). We've got no qualms with the build quality, so if they can get the price down to a more affordable US$100-$150ish, we can definitely recommend it to everyone. [Olinari]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles