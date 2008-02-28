LG's 10000:1 Contrast Ratio Monitor

Most of us might find a 10000:1 contrast ratio monitor from LG with Digital Fine Contrast technology overkill for writing Facebook entries or watching YouTube, but college students—who watch full-length pirated movies on their computer every day—will find this extremely useful. And since contrast ratio makes it so that you can easily tell the difference between dark gray, gray, coal, charcoal and dust, it's perfect for picking out the right shade of carpet as well. Not that we would have charcoal carpet. What are we, animals? No price or release date yet. [T3 via Crunchgear]