LG has just unveiled a neat concept called the Watch Phone. It is pretty self explanatory, but if you are still in the dark; it's a watch that has mobile capabilities. LG said basic functions such as SMS and calling could be carried out by utilising voice activated commands. Granted, you may feel a bit of an idiot dictating your SMS messages to your wrist watch, but if talking to a dual functioning timepiece was good enough for Dick Tracy, it sure is good enough for us.

[Aving]