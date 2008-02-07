LG Viewty Touchscreen Cellphone Can Now Record 640x480 DivX at 120FPS

Recording VGA-quality movies is nothing new, but DivX and LG just announced that the LG Viewty smartphone can now record VGA-quality movies at 120 frames per second with what looks like a software update (new ones will ship with it pre-loaded). Best of all, it records in the DivX format, which means you can watch it back on all kinds of DivX devices (your computer, various PMPs, the Xbox 360 and the PS3 for example). Besides recording at such a high rate, the phone can also take 5-megapixel stills, for the times when one picture says more than 120 of them. The Viewty is already available in Europe, (AU: It's also available in Oz) and we got a hands-on with it last year. [Mobile Burn]