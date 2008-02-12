LG Prada Phone Now Comes in Silver with New, Matching UI

It's hard to believe that, just a year ago, the name of the phone on everyone's lips was LG's collaboration with Prada, the sexy touchscreen number that let its users believe that their fingers were fashion (or something). And now, post iPhone, what of the Prada phone? Well, a silver version is now available in Europe, complete with new UI (also silver, apparently) and matching silver accessories. It's available in most of Europe, but don't expect to see it Stateside anytime soon. A couple more pics after the jump.





[Aving USA]