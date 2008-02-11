LG KT610 Mobile Offers GPS, HSDPA, QWERTY Keypad

LG are beating the phone-gasm that will be the Mobile World Congress 2008 by releasing their KT610 model ahead of the game. There are no images of the handset yet, but features that have been confirmed include a candybar design, GPS, HSDPA (3.6Mbps) and a 2.4-inch VGA flip screen, concealing a QWERTY keypad.

The phone will run an OS that will be based on Symbian OS v9.2 and S60 3rd Edition Feature Pack 1. Support for push email functionality will also be incorporated. There's no mistake this handset is going to be a strong multimedia orientated device, in fact, LG have said as much, "[KT610 users]can take full advantage of a rich suite of multimedia features and applications." Couple this with the earlier KF700 model we spotted, and it looks like our friends at LG are going to have quite a show. [Pocket-lint]