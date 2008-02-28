How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

LG KF750, KF240, KF300 Phones: Apparently "F" Stands for "Fashion"

We have already seen some of the phones in LGs KF lineup, and now it seems that the company will be showing off a few more phones at next week's CeBIT show in Germany. The KF750 codenamed "Libra" appears to be a touchscreen slider with a 5 megapixel camera, VGA cam for video calls, and 160MB of internal memory with a microSD card slot.

As for the KF240 and the KF300, little is known other than the 240 is apparently a music phone with a 2 megapixel camera. At any rate, we should know more in the coming days. However, if you want to get your hands on the KF750 now, a Romanian auction site claims that they have one—and they appear to be selling it for 399 Euros ($640) [Unwired View and Auction Site]

