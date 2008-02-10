How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LG KF700 Touchscreen Mobile Spotted

The chaps at Unwired View spotted this poster up at one of the locations for next week's Mobile World Congress 2008. The image shows a sexy LG number, sporting the KF700 moniker. We agree with the folks at Unwired View; the KF700 looks like it will be a fully touchscreen handset as it appears too compact to boast a QWERTY keyboard, but as we cannot see the depth, we may very well be wrong. Other than the speculation, there is nothing else to comment on. Well, at least our appetites have now been moistened—bring on the show. Update: We've just snagged some more shots of the KF700 from Mobileburn; it looks like the KF700 does have a slide out keypad after all. Checkout more shots after the jump.

kf700-IMG_5270%20GI.jpgkf700-IMG_5273%20GI.jpg

kgkf700_2.jpglgkf700_3.jpglgkf700_1.jpg

[Unwired View; Mobileburn]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
a-quiet-place-2 bermuda cruel-peter devs dredd-2 ghosts io9 loki lucifer nancy-drew new-mutants riverdale stargirl the-100

Loki Set Pictures May Hint At A Surprising Pull From The Comics

Karl Urban still wants a Dredd II. The New Mutants finally gets rated. Tom Ellis just made an interesting update to his Lucifer contract. Rose McIver will see dead people (again) in a new CBS comedy. Plus, what’s to come on Riverdale and Nancy Drew, and when Stargirl will land on both DC Universe and the CW. Spoilers away!

Latest Deals

Trending Articles