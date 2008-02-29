Lenovo's Official X300 Comparison vs. MacBook Air Shows Why It's Better For Business Dudes

You saw the 5 takes on the Lenovo X300, the X300 benchmarked vs. the MacBook Air, and even Mossberg's review, but what does Lenovo think about the comparisons between the two laptops? Well, obviously, they think their machine is better, but the reasons given for why it's better appeals to Lenovo's core audience—the travelling corporate worker—and not the MacBook Air's core audience, weaklings who like shiny laptops. Hit the jump for a big version of the image and realise that these two aren't really competing for the same credit cards. [Thanks Justin!]