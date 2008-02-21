Lenovo X300 vs MacBook Air Mossberg Bitchfight

After rediscovering the Lenovo X300, the Mighty Mossberg has analysed it, inevitably pitting it against the Apple MacBook Air in a classic fight of blood, dead and more blood and dead. And you know exactly what the outcome is.

Here are the main points of the Lenovo X300, compared to the MacBook Air, according to Señor Don Walt Mossberg:

• Is thicker than MacBook Air. Winner: MacBook Air.

• Is heavier than MacBook Air. Winner: MacBook Air.

• Has less battery life in both tests and normal use (so much for SSD.) Winner: MacBook Air.

• Has way more ports. Winner: Lenovo X300.

• Has built-in DVD possibility. Winner: Lenovo X300.

• Has SSD drive built-in. Winner: Lenovo X300.

• Has WiMax connectivity. Winner: Lenovo X300.

• Has USB Wireless. Winner: Lenovo X300.

• Has GPS location-finding. Winner: Lenovo X300.

• Has higher screen resolution. Winner: Lenovo X300.

• Has a screen that stands up higher, leaving less viewing angle while travelling on plane. Winner: MacBook Air.

• Has slower processor. Winner: MacBook Air.

• Doesn't use Mac OS X Leopard. Winner: MacBook Air.

• Is more expensive at US$2,476 with half battery and without DVD. It has SSD, but it doesn't add any advantage. More popular configuration is US$3,000 with full battery and DVD drive. MacBook Air base model is US$1,799. Winner: MacBook Air.

That's seven wins each. Does this mean there's no winner? It may look like technical tie, but my feeling is that he prefers the MacBook Air. At the end, it's all about the software and Walter Mossberg preference for Leopard (which could be debatable, even while I agree with him) plus the price, physical specs and battery life, makes the MacBook Air come ahead.

Still, it seems that both computers are right and wrong. At the end, it all depends on your personal taste, priorities and pet peeves. Or as Caesar Mossberg politely puts it: if you have the money and "you're happy with Windows," the Lenovo X300 is a "notable engineering accomplishment." [All Things D]