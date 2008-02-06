Leica M8 Getting Full-Frame Sensor at Photokina?

Even though a Leica rep explicitly told us at PMA that there would be no M9 or M10—Leica plans to perpetually upgrade the Inspector Gadget of digital cameras, the M8, instead—some customers received a letter from the big L that a full-frame M camera is on the way.

Since it was stressed that Leica can (and will) be upgrading the M8's mechanical AND digital components, and that they want to impart the same kind of value into it as other Leica wares, we're guessing that this new full-frame 35mm sensor is in fact the next upgrade package.

Given what Leica fanatics expect, the move to a full-frame sensor isn't surprising—the current Kodak-made CCD sensor has been sorta crummy, and the official fix isn't on par with Leica's usual line. And obviously, a truer 35mm sensor holds a much greater appeal for that crowd. Photokina's not 'til September, so we might have a while to wait. [Adorama via Gadget Lab]