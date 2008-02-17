How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

LEGO New Clone Wars Sets Will Excite Whoever Gets Excited by Clone Wars

The new LEGO Clone Wars sets announced at Toy Fair 2008, to be released just in time for the new Clone Wars animated movie and TV series, look nice. "Nice" as opposed to awesome giant bombers, ingenious Steam Wars, funny Indiana Jones, good old classic Star Wars or some of the best sets ever. Still, nice. All of them, plus info, prices and the new Clone Wars trailer, after the jump.

7675 LEGO AT-TE Walker.jpg7674 LEGO MagnaGuard Starfighter.jpg7673 LEGO V-19 Torrent.jpg

7673 MagnaGuard Starfighter Building fans can send General Grievous' elite personal bodyguard on a special mission using the MagnaGuard Starfighter from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Includes opening cockpit and engine compartments, and 2 new MagnaGuard minifigures. 421 pieces Ages 8+ $44.99 (USD) Available in August

7674 V-19 Torrent
Builders can battle the Separtist forces with the Republic's V-19 Torrent. Features a geared wing and landing gear system that automatically switches between landing and flying modes, flick-firing action, opening cockpit and new Clone trooper pilot.
471 pieces Ages 8+
$54.99 (USD) Available in August

7675 AT-TE Walker
Help Anakin Skywalker and his apprentice, Ahsoka, protect the baby Huttlet, Rotta, by firing the AT-TE's missiles at the droid STAP. The six-legged AT-TE model features flick-firing action and hatches that open to reveal a detailed cabin and crew bay. Includes 2 clone troopers, Battle Droid on STAP, Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka and Rotta minifigures.
798 pieces Ages 9+
$89.99 (USD) Available in August

7676 Republic Gunship
Builders can take the battle to the Separtists with this heavily equipped troop transporter from Episodes II and II and the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" television series. Features crew bay doors that open and close, flick-firing action and separate speeder bike. Includes seven minifigures: 4 Clone Troopers, new Obi-Wan Kenobi, and 2 new minifigures: Plo Koon and Asajj Ventress, a Sith assassin equipped with a double lightsaber that can be split in two.
1,034 pieces Ages 9+
$119.99 (USD) ?Available in August

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles