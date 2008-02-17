LEGO New Clone Wars Sets Will Excite Whoever Gets Excited by Clone Wars

The new LEGO Clone Wars sets announced at Toy Fair 2008, to be released just in time for the new Clone Wars animated movie and TV series, look nice. "Nice" as opposed to awesome giant bombers, ingenious Steam Wars, funny Indiana Jones, good old classic Star Wars or some of the best sets ever. Still, nice. All of them, plus info, prices and the new Clone Wars trailer, after the jump.

7673 MagnaGuard Starfighter Building fans can send General Grievous' elite personal bodyguard on a special mission using the MagnaGuard Starfighter from "Star Wars: The Clone Wars." Includes opening cockpit and engine compartments, and 2 new MagnaGuard minifigures. 421 pieces Ages 8+ $44.99 (USD) Available in August

7674 V-19 Torrent

Builders can battle the Separtist forces with the Republic's V-19 Torrent. Features a geared wing and landing gear system that automatically switches between landing and flying modes, flick-firing action, opening cockpit and new Clone trooper pilot.

471 pieces Ages 8+

$54.99 (USD) Available in August

7675 AT-TE Walker

Help Anakin Skywalker and his apprentice, Ahsoka, protect the baby Huttlet, Rotta, by firing the AT-TE's missiles at the droid STAP. The six-legged AT-TE model features flick-firing action and hatches that open to reveal a detailed cabin and crew bay. Includes 2 clone troopers, Battle Droid on STAP, Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka and Rotta minifigures.

798 pieces Ages 9+

$89.99 (USD) Available in August

7676 Republic Gunship

Builders can take the battle to the Separtists with this heavily equipped troop transporter from Episodes II and II and the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" television series. Features crew bay doors that open and close, flick-firing action and separate speeder bike. Includes seven minifigures: 4 Clone Troopers, new Obi-Wan Kenobi, and 2 new minifigures: Plo Koon and Asajj Ventress, a Sith assassin equipped with a double lightsaber that can be split in two.

1,034 pieces Ages 9+

$119.99 (USD) ?Available in August