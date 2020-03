Why settle for a boring old MP3 player, when you can have one based on everyone's favourite plastic toy? We mean LEGO, before you get smutty, though these brightly coloured players should probably be called LEGOish since they don't look too official—not a Lego logo in sight. With controls concealed as the raised bumps, and a six-hour Li-ion battery they don't seem too bad, even if you do have to supply your own microSD card for storage. Available now for US$46. [Technabob]