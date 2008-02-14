LEGO Monty Python Beats LEGO Star Wars, With a Stick

With the amazing LEGOSteam Wars contest over, here's a new contest on LEGO Castle-based vignette story telling. One of the first entries is an instant classic: the "Bring out your dead!" skit in Monty Python and the Holy Grail (video after the jump.) The obvious question, which may tear apart the site apart and probably destroy the whole time-space continuum too, is: LEGO Monty Python or LEGO Star Wars?

If you are a LEGO fan, don't forget to participate in the Classic Castle contest (hopefully with more Python-related moments.) [Brothers Brick]