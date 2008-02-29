LEGO Bass Guitar Is Funkylicious

I see this funkylicious bass guitar made out of LEGO and I'm all like waka-waka-waka-waka-waka and then I'm like wonk-waka-wonk-waka-wonk-wham-wham and my head explodes imagining Les Claypool playing it while sailing on a sea of cheese. The bass is real, with a Jazz Bass neck. Its creator says that it "sounds a lot like Flea's bass from the Chilli Peppers," which will probably make Frucci want to buy it, and learn to play. And then we will form a band, with myself playing the amazing Angel Sword guitar and Jason playing drums. And we will call it Bricky Stardust and the Amazing Dildos from Mars. Or something like that. [<a href="http://cgi.ebay.com/Custom-built-LEGO-Bass-Guitar-PLAYS-Sounds-Great_W0QQitemZ300201618959QQihZ020QQcategoryZ4713QQssPageNameZWDVWQQrdZ1QQcmdZViewItem

">eBay - Thanks Spiders]