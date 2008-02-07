How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Leaked Sony Ericsson "Alona" and "Bei Bei" Spew Sexy

Just ahead of the big Euro phone show, Mobile World Congress—which our fearless leader is en route to—we've got what looks like leaked snaps of a pair of new Sony Ericssons. The smoky number, Alona, stands out from standard SE design, with an LGish outer coat but very Japanese interior. It's hard to discern thickness, but if it's blocky as hell, then it would definitely be in the Japanese design camp. A peek under its skirt and at the "Bei Bei" candybar this way. Update: No pics of these, but German site SE World pegs two more chick-codenamed touchscreen phones, Tyra and Josephine.

alona2.jpg Bei Bei's a little more standard SE fare, but we don't know the spec sheet yet (on either phone) so while it looks like a low- or mid-range model, it could in fact turn out to be a bit more impressive, maaaaaybe.
beibei.jpg Tyra (G900i) reportedly has a 2.6-inch touchscreen, a 5MP camera and Wi-Fi, while the lesser model, Josephine (G700i) drops the Wi-Fi and only packs a 3.2MP shooter. Sounds like we'll see a verrry interesting lineup at Mobile World Congress. [Electronista, SE World]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles