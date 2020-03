Apple may have added new triangulation-based geographic positioning in the iPhone 1.1.3 upgrade, but Navizon keeps upgrading theirs, now with background updates that will keep your buddies constantly updated about your whereabouts. It will also keep track of buddies even if the app is not open, warning you when someone is near you. This is exactly why we need third-party developers, and I can't wait for Apple to release the SDK later this month. [├╝bergizmo]