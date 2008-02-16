Laser Harp, Officially The Best Thing We've Seen All Morning

We never had our run in the '80s in which the volume of our rock was only superseded by the volume of our hair, but should we have been given access to this laser harp—even for a moment—we'd have immediately conquered both the world and the Billboard charts.

Here's a second vid, this time from a live concert (that was rightfully ours).

Though it's called a harp, the instrument more closely resembles a synthesiser (since that's the real source of the glorious music). Breaking the laser beams is pretty much the equivalent of pushing a key on a MIDI keyboard. Oh, but the laser way will score you a record contract. [hacknmod]