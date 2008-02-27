L69 Time Module Is KITT on Your Wrist

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

For those who enjoy unabashedly retro, the L69 Time Module LED Wrist Watch is of unparalleled beauty. Constructed from stainless steel, its bulky design will remind of you a bygone era before silver painted plastics dominated the electronic world. Featuring an alarm and stopwatch, it might not have the brains of your favorite '80s computer, but we've always treasured what's on the outside more anyway, and in this case it's metal and a bunch of hot red LEDs. Here's the alternate colour version:

l69-time-module-led-wrist-watch-black.jpgBut at US$147, it's just outside of our impulse buy range. Don't let our bank account speak for you, though. [product via tfts]

