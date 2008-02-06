Kodak's 5MP Camphone Sensor Actually Fits in Slim Phones

What this means: 5MP iPhones without any extra girth. Most of the high end camera phones like the Nokia N95 and the Sony Ericsson Cybershots have a major drawback of being pretty thick. Kodak's 5MP sensor is built on an incredible 1.4 micron technology and reworking of regular CMOS design, so it fits inside the same case that a 1.75MP CMOS does. Is this just a meaningless stat push? That's not what the rumours are saying.

The Motorola Z12, an important phone for the flagging company, is rumoured to have this technology inside. Chances are, that won't be the last, and so I find myself excited to see the light at the end of the grainy-phone-photo tunnel. (And the end of ridiculously sized mobile like the n93 above.) [Reuters]