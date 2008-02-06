How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Kodak's 5MP Camphone Sensor Actually Fits in Slim Phones

What this means: 5MP iPhones without any extra girth. Most of the high end camera phones like the Nokia N95 and the Sony Ericsson Cybershots have a major drawback of being pretty thick. Kodak's 5MP sensor is built on an incredible 1.4 micron technology and reworking of regular CMOS design, so it fits inside the same case that a 1.75MP CMOS does. Is this just a meaningless stat push? That's not what the rumours are saying.

The Motorola Z12, an important phone for the flagging company, is rumoured to have this technology inside. Chances are, that won't be the last, and so I find myself excited to see the light at the end of the grainy-phone-photo tunnel. (And the end of ridiculously sized mobile like the n93 above.) [Reuters]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles