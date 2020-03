For those who are about to knit, we salute you—especially if you make woolly hat 'n' gas mask combos for your friends to wear on their bike ride to work. Not sure whether it would work in the event of a mustard gas attack, but it works for me. File this alongside the R2-D2 beanie and Darth Vader bonnet and see the full-frontal below.

[Craftster via BoingBoing]