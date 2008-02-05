Knight Rider Mod Case Requires Leather Pants to Operate

Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a modded PC who does exist although we all wish it didn't. Thomas Fan, a young loner on a crusade to champion the cause of the LED abusers, the lounge music fans, the tasteless, in a world of criminals who operate above the law. He just added a scanner to his "Knight Rider Tribute" PC mod, which starts and shuts down using KITT voice samples. "In light of the new series coming out, I bet a lot of fans are preparing and going crazy," he told us. Whatever you say Thomas. As soon as you are not wearing leather pants, we will even watch your KITT PC in some video action.

I don't know what is more scary. The case or listening to KITT presenting itself again.