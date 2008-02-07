How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Keynetik: a Motion Interface for One-Handed Play on Your Portable


As an alternative to touchscreen control, Keynetik has designed a prototype motion-interface for portable devices that requires just a single hand to operate. Using multiple accelerometers, it can cleverly distinguish the user's gestures from mere accidental "interference" motions, and even works whether you're left- or right-handed. With control buttons resting under your fingertips on its curved chassis, its operation really is one-handed, so you're free to do whatever you like with the other one. If you own a Nokia N95 and fancy some mono-mano action, you can try out the "RockNScroll" test version they've built. [Technabob]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles