Keynetik: a Motion Interface for One-Handed Play on Your Portable



As an alternative to touchscreen control, Keynetik has designed a prototype motion-interface for portable devices that requires just a single hand to operate. Using multiple accelerometers, it can cleverly distinguish the user's gestures from mere accidental "interference" motions, and even works whether you're left- or right-handed. With control buttons resting under your fingertips on its curved chassis, its operation really is one-handed, so you're free to do whatever you like with the other one. If you own a Nokia N95 and fancy some mono-mano action, you can try out the "RockNScroll" test version they've built. [Technabob]