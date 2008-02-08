Kaleidescape Video Servers to Rip Blu-Ray in 2009

Kaleidescape, famous for their super-high-end home theater video server, has officially announced that they are going Blu-Ray in 2009, releasing a player that will integrate with their existing rip-to-HD equipment. Good news for the generation of Silicon Valley richies who currently use Kaleidescape plus 5 Netflix accounts to continuously catalog DVDs. Here's their upgrade path.

There won't be HD DVD support, although they "reserve the right to revisit that decision based on traction in the marketplace." In other words, no HD DVD. Ever. [Kaleidescape Owners Forum]