JVC's SP-A440 sound system puts two 1.3-inch drivers into each of it's cube speakers, but on different faces. The manufacturer says that this configuration gives broader sound coverage and a "surround sound"-like experience while in Theatre Mode. In Music mode, it will use the extra driver to give your tunes just a bit more power. Their small stands also allow you to twist each 2.5-inch cubic speaker into several positions for better sound control. In Japan soon for US$45. [AV Watch]