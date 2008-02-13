How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Jumping Stilts Race Bicycle - Guess Who Wins

Vanessa of DVice has a video up of her learning how to use these crazy jumping stilts with the people who are selling them. The stilts are definitely cool and let you get a little bit more jump than man was intended to, but things get a little tricky when you fast forward to about halfway through the video when one of the guys decides to get cocky and race a guy on a bike. Things go well at first (the stilts guy takes a head start), but he eats it hard when one of his goatman-like stilts hits a leaf. He's OK, but it shows that these jumping stilts have a little ways to go. [DVice]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
bmw car-logos jalopnik torchlopnik

Here's How BMW Screwed Up Its Logo Redesign

As you may have heard, BMW updated its logo for the first time in over two decades, and, since it’s a thing that happened in the world, some people are not happy about it. I can see both sides here; BMW’s logo was due for an update. And while I like some of what’s been done, there’s validity to the criticisms too.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles