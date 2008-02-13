Jumping Stilts Race Bicycle - Guess Who Wins

Vanessa of DVice has a video up of her learning how to use these crazy jumping stilts with the people who are selling them. The stilts are definitely cool and let you get a little bit more jump than man was intended to, but things get a little tricky when you fast forward to about halfway through the video when one of the guys decides to get cocky and race a guy on a bike. Things go well at first (the stilts guy takes a head start), but he eats it hard when one of his goatman-like stilts hits a leaf. He's OK, but it shows that these jumping stilts have a little ways to go. [DVice]