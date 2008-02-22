How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

J-Tas Surveillance System Has GPS, Thermal Imaging, Hunts Predators

From next year UK armed forces will be using a new "Surveillance System and Range Finder" which will allow soldiers to quickly spot and locate enemy positions up to 5 kms away, and call in the artillery using precisely-derived GPS coordinates. The new all-weather, day-and-night hand-held J-Tas devices are an improvement on older in-service versions which needed a tripod and lack thermal imaging. If you want to see what a view of enemy tanks through the sights might look like, check it out after the jump.

jtas2.jpg

Designed to be lightweight, the J-Tas gadgets still pack in military-precision GPS, thermal imaging, and an eye-safe laser range-finder. The UK Ministry of Defense has just put 700 of them on order for a cool US$60 million, and they'll be in service from 2009. [MOD]

