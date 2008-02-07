JPEG XR Means Faster Burst Shooting for Less-Than-Pro DSLRs

One obvious way to speed up continuous shooting bursts on DSLRs is to drop the image format down to JPEG, which takes less processing power to deal with than RAW. But, since JPEGs are compressed, you lose a lot of info, which doesn't cut it for a lot of photo folk. Canon and Casio think Microsoft's JPEG XR (formerly HD Photo) might be the middle-ground solution, especially for cheaper DSLRs.

It has a wider colour palette and can show finer gradations than regular JPEG, but it's also got a better compression algorithm, so even with the extra info, it doesn't drag as hard on the camera. It's not going to be a solution for pros, obviously, who demand RAW, but for the regular people to accomplished amateur range, it'll probably be fine. Exactly how often do you shoot in RAW, anyway? [Crave]