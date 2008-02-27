Jet-Ski Phone Guaranteed to Press the Buttons of Eighties Freaks

This Jet Ski-shaped phone is, I fear, the Reebok Jazz aerobic shoe of the telephone world. Just look at those colours. Does it come with a matching bag for you to put your gym gear in? Let's hope so, because it'll come in handy for your girlfriend when she decides to move out, taking everything you own with her— everything, that is, but the Jet phone. US$49 from Custom Phones. Oh, and if you're wondering where the buttons are, they're under the seat. Ain't it always the way? [Custom Phones via Shiny Shiny]