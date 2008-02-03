Jedi Ginsu Knife Brings Out the Chef/Jedi in You

Have you had enough of lightsabers? Wasn't the breakdown of how we roll on Thanksgiving enough to keep you entertained? Wasn't the synopsis of why Superman would be futile to a lightsaber attack enough to fill your Jedi/lightsaber/superhero demand for the week? Are those two questions the stupidest you have ever been asked? Should I stop with all the damn questions, and let you just watch the Ginsu Jedi lightsaber commercial? Yeah, I'll just do that. [Metacafe]