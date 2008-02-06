JB7 Digital Jukebox Lets You Rip Your Tunes Without a PC

3ga has just announced the JB7 digital jukebox, which allows the user to directly rip CDs to its internal HDD, negating the use for a PC. Standard rip time is less than five minutes, and the JB7 is available in either 40GB (US$586) or 80GB (US$625) flavours. Other features include alarm clock mode, USB connectivity, 30 watts per channel amplifier, remote control and support for various music compression storage formats. Sure, the JB7 is neat, but at those extortionate prices? We think not. [Tech Digest]