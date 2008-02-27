How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Japanese Whisky Brewer Invents a Fake Soil for Rooftop Forests

In tightly-packed cities with a distinct lack of trees such as Tokyo, planting trees on the roofs of buildings is a common practice. In fact, every new medium-sized building in Tokyo is required to plant gardens on the roof. The problem? Soil is heavy and dense. The solution? Have a brewery invent a new fake soil, of course.

Yeah, since regular soil wasn't really working out that well, Suntory, maker of whiskies, beers and many other fine beverages, developed a new synthetic called Pafcal that's lighter and more solid. Less than half as much Pafcal than soil is needed to sustain plant growth, and a tree grown in the stuff can reduce the surrounding temperature by as much as 8 degrees Celcius. And with treeless cities increasingly suffering from the "heat island" problem with temperatures much higher than the surrounding areas, that'll really make a difference. [Physorg]

Trending Stories Right Now

cosmos native native-content

The Next Season Of Cosmos Kicks Off This Month And It's Got A Star-Studded Cast

Carl Sagan's iconic documentary series Cosmos was influential to people all over the world. Originally released in 1980, the original season was incredibly successful, airing in more than 60 countries and picking up two Emmys and a Peabody Award.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles