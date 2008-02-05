Japan Only: Solar Charger Mobile Phone Charm

Strap-Ya has accomplished what we thought was impossible; they've created a useful mobile phone charm: a small solar cell that retains energy for when your handset is out of juice. Simply clip it in, and it will give you the vital power boost in your second of need. If the sun is playing away from home, the solar charger even comes with an AC adapter that allows it to be charged up and used as a spare battery. Alas, it is merely a concept for us. The charger works with just a handful of Japanese handsets. [Product Page (Japanese) via Tokyomango]