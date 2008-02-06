Itch-Free, Temperature-Regulating, Sex-Preventing Pyjamas Created

If pyjamas get itchy when you wear them to bed, I have a great solution: sleep naked. If that's not an option for a self-hating person like yourself, some fancy new PJs have been developed that are totally "itch-free" and will even regulate your temperature. They're made from a fabric called Dermasilk, which is apparently really comfortable, and judging by the picture will make you look pretty ridiculous. They were developed for Travelodge, so next time you're staying at a really cheap hotel maybe you'll get a complimentary set of these things. [Telegraph via Spulch]