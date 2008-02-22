A professor from the University of L'Aquila in Italy says has discovered a clue which may point the way to the fabled G-Spot—or at least prove that some lucky ladies have it, while others don't. Emmanuele Janini's findings (he scanned 20 women, 11 who experienced vaginal orgasms and nine who didn't, with a vaginal ultrasound) have set off a raging debate inside the wonderful world of lady-pleasure.

Tissue in the urethrovaginal space of the women who were no stranger to vaginal orgasms was, apparently, thicker than in that of the non-vaginal ones. This, says Janini, is evidence that women without any visible evidence of a G-spot cannot have a vaginal orgasm.

Beverly Whipple of Rutger's University School of Nursing in Newark, the team which coined the term G-Spot, is sceptical of Janini's findings. "It is an intriguing study, but it doesn't necessarily mean that women who don't experience orgasm don't have any tissue there." She reckons that the test would benefit from having women stimulate themselves first, and then repeating the ultrasound tests, as the area is believed to swell under physical pressure.

Janini is planning to continue his studies (of course he is) but says that women should not feel despair if they are unable to have vaginal orgasms. "One clear finding is that each woman is different," he says. "This is one reason why women are so interesting." And I thought it was our brains. [New Scientist]