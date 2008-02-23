Is Your Water Broken? I Think Mine Is! (Vomit)

Hey ladies, imminently expecting to bring a child into the world? No, but you have a sneaking suspicion about the mysterious expansion of your abdominal area? Wouldn't you like to be absolutely sure when/if your water breaks to avoid implausible sitcom rush-to-the-hospital hijinks? The AmniScreen is a schmancy pantyliner that detects the elevated pH in amniotic fluid (gross) and turns teal if you're about to enter a world of birthing pain with a 96 percent accuracy rate. Wow, I got this whole post without puking! I'm pretty impressed with myself. [Barr Pharmaceuticals via Medgadget]