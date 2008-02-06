Is This the Ultimate Outdoor Home Theater? Answer: Yes

Nestled in the hills above Hollywood is a glass house that boasts one of the coolest open-air home theaters I've ever seen. You can flop on one of the sofas and watch a movie on an enormous screen, one of the outer walls of the guesthouse of the Hagy Belzberg-designed Skyline residence. A couple more mouthwatering pics after the jump.

You can tell Belzberg interned with Frank Gehry, can't you?