Is HD Video the Next Must-Have Point 'n' Shoot Feature?

At PMA 2008, it seemed like everyone is adding HD video recording to their digital point 'n' shoot lineup: Panasonic's TZ5 and FX35, Samsung's NV24HD, a few Kodak EasyShare cameras and even one Canon PowerShot, the TX-1. Though Sony, Nikon and Fujifilm are still notably missing from the bandwagon, and Canon doesn't seem to be pushing hard just yet, we predict that 720p video recording is the next big upsell, now that image stabilisation, face recognition and in-camera editing are nearly ubiquitous. The question is:

