Iron Man Uses Dell Servers, Tony Stark Drinks Too Much Bourbon

Here's a batch of 13 new images from the movie about the greatest gadget tinkerer and playboy of all time: Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. And while all of them are great and make our legs shake in anticipation, there's something wrong going on in there. Let's review:

• Same amazing armors as before, check. • Random circuitry fiddling, check. • Playboy sport supercars, check. • One of said playboy sport supercars, a Cobra of all things, destroyed in goofy accident, check. • $5,000 Armani suit, check.
• $7,000 Zegna leather jacket, check. • Obligatory just-out-of-bed hot girl, naked in man's shirt, check. • Obligatory hot-but-untouchable secretary for underlying sexual tension, check. • Random casino gaming, check. • Dell servers...

Dell servers?

Tony, Tony, Tony... really, you, me and the devil in the bottle go a long way back, but come on, off-the-shelf Dell servers? Where are the elegant supercomputers that any playboy should use? Where are the stunning mirrored-surfaced classified computers that only Stark Industries and Nick Fury would use? Even those punks from the X-Men have mind-blowing hardware. You can't have a friggin' flying armor and run it on commodity server racks, mate. Damn marketing.

