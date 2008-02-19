How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

iRiver's Multimedia Unit2 has Everything We Could Want, Including Apple-esque UI

We know that iRiver has been working on its all-singing, all-dancing multimedia player-dock-thingie the Unit2 for over a year. The Apple-esque interface, its voice over IP internet telephone (yes, a telephone) and the removable 16:9 touchscreen make it look quite amazing. And expensive. We don't know the price yet, though. Seeing the unit and the telephone in action, which unfolds to show a full QWERTY keyboard, makes it even more attractive.

It looks like Unit2 is a very slick piece of kit, packing in more functions than a Swiss army knife, and that video has just increased our lust. But we really want to know when we can get our mitts on it.
