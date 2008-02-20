There's a new iPod shuffle 2GB for $89. Double the memory for $24 more, but same clip, same screen (none), same headphones, same deja vu. Full details (harf) in the press release after the jump.

Pod shuffle Now Just A$65 inc GST Recommended Retail Price

New 2GB Model Priced at A$89 inc GST Recommended Retail Price

SYDNEY, Australia - 20 February 2007 - Apple today announced that its iPod shuffle, the world’s most wearable music player, is now even more affordably priced at recommended retail price A$65 inc GST and that it is introducing a new 2GB model of the iPod shuffle for RRP A$89 inc GST. The popular iPod shuffle weighs just 15.6 grams, is 27.3mm x 41.2mm and features an aluminium design with a built-in clip and comes in five colours—silver, blue, green, purple and a (PRODUCT) RED special edition.

“At just A$65, the iPod shuffle is the most affordable iPod ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPod Product Marketing. “The new 2GB model lets music lovers bring even more songs everywhere they go in the impossibly small iPod shuffle.”

The iPod is the world’s most popular family of digital music players with over 140 million sold. The lineup includes iPod shuffle, the world’s most wearable iPod; iPod classic holding up to 40,000 songs*; the incredible iPod nano with video playback and the breakthrough iPod touch with a revolutionary Multi-Touch user interface. iPod owners can choose from a vast ecosystem of accessories with over 4,000 products made specifically for the iPod including cases, fitness accessories, speaker systems and iPod connectivity in many popular makes of motor vehicles.

Pricing & Availability

The new 1GB iPod shuffle is available immediately for a recommended retail price of A$65 inc GST through the Apple Store (www.apple.com/au) and Apple Authorised Resellers. The 2GB iPod shuffle will be available later this month for a recommended retail price of A$89 inc GST through the Apple Store (www.apple.com/au) and Apple Authorised Resellers. iPod shuffle requires a Mac with a USB 2.0 port, Mac OS X 10.4.8 or later and iTunes 7.4; or a Windows PC with a USB 2.0 port and Windows Vista or Windows XP Home or Professional (Service Pack 2) or later and iTunes 7.4 or later.

*Music capacity is based on four minutes per song and 128-Kbps AAC encoding.

Apple ignited the personal computer revolution in the 1970s with the Apple II and reinvented the personal computer in the 1980s with the Macintosh. Today, Apple continues to lead the industry in innovation with its award-winning computers, OS X operating system and iLife and professional applications. Apple is also spearheading the digital media revolution with its iPod portable music and video players and iTunes online store, and has entered the mobile phone market with its revolutionary iPhone.