How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

iPhone Vs. Semi: iPhone Laughs in the Face of Danger

iPhone%20Hard%20Nut%20GI.jpgEver wondered what an iPhone would look like if it took on a semi? Wonder no more, for Mike Beauchamp's iPhone went one-on-one with a huge, mo-fo of a semi, and guess what? It was not disintegrated into a plastic/metal mangled mess, oh no. The iPhone stood tall, and only lost part of its brushed aluminium buttocks. Best of all, the resilient little sucker was still working at the end of it. The iPhone may lack muscle in the haptic feedback department, but it sure as hell has some balls. Check out the gallery for some more shots of the carnage.

iPhone hard nut 1 GAL GI.jpgiPhone hard nut 2 GAL GI.jpgiPhone hard nut 3 GAL GI.jpg

[Flickr]

Trending Stories Right Now

cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles