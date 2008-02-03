iPhone Vs. Semi: iPhone Laughs in the Face of Danger

Ever wondered what an iPhone would look like if it took on a semi? Wonder no more, for Mike Beauchamp's iPhone went one-on-one with a huge, mo-fo of a semi, and guess what? It was not disintegrated into a plastic/metal mangled mess, oh no. The iPhone stood tall, and only lost part of its brushed aluminium buttocks. Best of all, the resilient little sucker was still working at the end of it. The iPhone may lack muscle in the haptic feedback department, but it sure as hell has some balls. Check out the gallery for some more shots of the carnage.

[Flickr]